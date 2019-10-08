OFFERS
Community information: Confusion at new Route 66 crosswalk in Flagstaff

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 7:35 p.m.

Many drivers heading into Flagstaff are surprised by the new crosswalk system on Route 66. The Flagstaff Police Department recently posted instructions on how to proceed through the new crosswalk.

The crosswalk at W. Route 66 at the Blackbird Roost and Metz Walk intersection has red signals as opposed to traditional yellow signals. When the signals are activated, the signal will flash red lights and then change to a steady red light.

When the signal is flashing red, it should be treated as a stop sign, meaning you must stop and then proceed as long as it is safe to do so.

When the signal is in a steady, non-flashing state, you must stop and remain stopped just as you would at a red light.

When the signal changes to a flashing red light, you may proceed as you would at a stop sign, again, as long as it is safe to do so.

