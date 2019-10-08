Camp Verde preps for Fort Verde Days

CAMP VERDE – Each year, Fort Verde Days is three days full of excitement. It’s also Camp Verde’s longest-running event.

This year’s Fort Verde Days will take place Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13. The Town of Camp Verde has planned events for both Friday and Saturday, with Fort Verde State Historic Park having events planned on both Saturday and Sunday.

The theme for this year’s Fort Verde Days parade is “Once Upon a Time.” This year’s Grand Marshal is Howard Parrish, founding member of the Camp Verde Cavalry.

photo

Longtime Camp Verdean and founding member of the Camp Verde Cavalry, Howard Parrish is this year’s Fort Verde Days parade grand marshal. VVN/Bill Helm

The carnival kicks off the annual festivities at 4 p.m. Friday on the soccer field behind Camp Verde Town Hall.

Carnival tickets are available before the event at Camp Verde Bashas’, located at 650 Finnie Flat Road, and at Camp Verde Feeds, located at 584 S Main St. Tickets will also be available at Fort Verde Days.

Enjoy live music Friday and Saturday, and visit the many vendors and the beer garden – and visit the craft show in the Community Center gymnasium on Hollamon Street.

Saturday gets started early with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast in the Community Center Kitchen at 7 a.m. and ends at 9:30 a.m., just before the 10 a.m. parade on Main Street.

This year’s Kiwanis K Run takes place on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, with a 10K at 8 a.m., a 5K at 8:15 a.m. and 3K at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to register for one of the races, visit FortVerdeDaysKRuns.itsyourrace.com.

Following the parade, the Verde Valley Questers will sell a variety of home-baked pies and homemade pickles at the historic George W. Hance House. Proceeds will be used for the continued restoration and furnishings of the Hance House.

Saturday and Sunday, Fort Verde State Historic Park will have living-history re-enactors, military drills, cannon demonstrations and special presenters such as Sam Palmer and Jerry ‘Geronimo’ Martin.

Both Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. the Fort will have a flag-raising and flag-lowering ceremonies on the Fort Verde Parade Grounds.

Fort Verde State Historic Park is located at 125 E. Hollamon St. next to the Ramada. Call 928-567-3275 for more information.

Watch Fort Verde volunteers demonstrate Dutch oven cooking throughout the weekend, with lunch available Saturday and Sunday for a suggested donation price of $8-$10.

Cheer on the locals in an 1860-era baseball game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fort Verde, as the Excelsiors hit with wood bats, catch the ball without a glove and pitch underhanded.

Fort Verde Days is presented by The Town of Camp Verde with the help of Camp Verde Promotions. For more information, call Mike Marshall with the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0828.

Fort Verde Days Downtown schedule of events

--- Schedule is tentative and subject to change ---

Friday, Oct. 11

4-10 p.m. - Vendors & Beer Garden; Community Center Field

4-11 p.m. – Midwest Carnival; Community Center Field (admission required)

4-8 p.m. – Craft show, Community Center Gym

6:30-9:30 p.m. - Live Entertainment; Community Center Field stage

Saturday, Oct. 12

7- 9:30 a.m. - Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast; Community Center kitchen

8 a.m. - 10K run begins; Veterans Memorial Park

8:15 a.m. - 5K run begins; Veterans Memorial Park

8:30 a.m. - 3K run begins; Veterans Memorial Park

9 a.m. - Flag Raising Ceremony; Fort Verde Parade Grounds

9:30 a.m. - K-runs awards ceremony; Veterans Memorial Park

10 a.m. - Parade; Finnie Flat & 7th St to Main Street & General Crook Trail

After the parade until 4 p.m. – Hance House is open

After the parade until they sell out – Questers’ Pies and pickles sales; Hance House

10- 3 p.m. – Arizona Artist Blacksmith Association’s demonstration located next to the 1933 Rock Jail

10-4 p.m. – 1933 Rock Jail open on Hollamon St.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. – Craft show, Community Center Gym

10-10 p.m. - Vendors and Beer Garden; Community Center Field

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. – Midwest Carnival; Community Center Field (admission required)

11:30 a.m. or immediately after parade - Presentation of Colonel’s Daughter; Parade grounds

Noon- Dutch Oven Lunch (suggested $8-10 donation); Cook Shack

12:30 p.m. - Spencer and Jackson; Fort Verde

1 p.m. - Dr. Sam Palmer: The Battle of Big Dry Wash; Fort Verde Administration/Museum building

1 p.m. - Vintage Baseball Game, Fort Verde Excelsiors; Fort Verde Parade Grounds

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. - Presentation of Colonel’s Daughter, Little Britches and Little Petticoats awards, parade winners will also be announced; Community Center Field stage

2 p.m. - Jerry “Geronimo” Martin – Fort Verde State Historic Park

2:30 p.m. - Fashion Show; Fort Verde Parade Grounds

2:30 - 3 p.m. - Presentation of parade winners; Community Center Field stage

3 p.m. - Cannon demonstration. Pending availability of artillery unit; Fort Verde Parade Grounds

4 – 6:30 p.m. - Corn Hole Competition (cash prizes); Community Center Field

5 p.m. - Flag Retreat Ceremony, Military/service units, cannon pending availability; Fort Verde Parade Grounds

5:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. - Camp Carleton Band and dance; Town Ramada

6:30 – 9:30 p.m. - Live Entertainment; Community Center Field stage

Throughout the day: Dutch oven cooking demonstrations, Living History, camp displays, infantry/artillery drills, cannon demonstrations, Fort Verde State Historic Park

Sunday, Oct. 13

9 a.m. - Flag Raising Ceremony; Fort Verde Parade Grounds

9:30 a.m. - All available units, drill; Fort Verde Parade Grounds

10 a.m. - Period Church services; Fort Verde Commanding Officer’s Quarters

10-2 p.m. – Hance House will be open for visitors by the Camp Verde Historical Society

10-4 p.m. – 1933 Rock Jail open on Hollamon St.

11 a.m. – John Yazzie: Navajo Code Talker; Fort Verde

Noon - Dutch Oven Lunch (suggested $8-10 donation); Cook Shack

Noon - Spencer and Jackson; Fort Verde

1 p.m. - Dr. Sam Palmer: The Battle of Big Dry Wash; Fort Verde Administration/Museum building

1:30 p.m. - Drill, as available; Fort Verde Parade Grounds

2 p.m. - Flag Retreat Ceremony; Fort Verde Parade Grounds

Dutch oven cooking demonstrations until noon; Fort Verde State Historic Park

--- Schedule is tentative and subject to change ---