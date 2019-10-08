OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 09
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Business beat: Domiguez family takes over Francisco's

Gabriella, Veronica and Raul Dominguez have been making improvements and widening the menu at Ronaldo's. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

Gabriella, Veronica and Raul Dominguez have been making improvements and widening the menu at Ronaldo's. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

By Erin Ford
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 8:25 p.m.

photo

Formerly Francisco's Mexican Food, the Dominguez family purchased the restaurant Oct. 2 and changed the name to Ronaldo's. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Several Williams locals recently noticed the town's only drive-thru Mexican Restaurant, Francisco's, no longer has its signature green sign looking out over Route 66.

That's because the restaurant, once part of a franchise, changed hands — and the new owners are putting their own spin on both the inside and outside of the business.

Veronica, Raul and Gabriella took over the restaurant from its former owner Oct. 2. They changed the name to Ronaldo's and fresh coats of paint inside and outside have been welcoming visitors since then.

Veronica said in addition to updating the building, there are new menu items to cater to all visitors, including American fare like cheeseburgers and salads to complement their traditional Mexican menu. Gabriella, translating for both Veronica and Raul, said they also added Mexican soups like menudo to the menu, and mini tacos for easy-to-eat food on the go.

"We're also working on adding desserts now," Gabriella said.

Veronica said the restaurant is now available for catering and will be serving breakfast all day.

Ronaldo's is fully open and customers can expect great service, as the staff and managers will remain the same. Renovations will continue on both the interior and exterior of the restaurants.

"We are going to continue renovations and upgrades to make the restaurant more presentable to our customers," Gabriella said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Business beat: Francisco's Mexican Food
Out of the Past: Week of March 30, 2011
McDonald’s beefs up with new technology
Second restaurant on the way at Railway
Enchiladas, carne asada and more at Pacos Tacos

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites