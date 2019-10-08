Authorities investigating poaching of a bull elk near Heber
HEBER, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating the poaching of a bull elk north of Heber.
They say the elk was killed in late August, and the poacher left the meat to waste.
Game and Fish Department Wildlife Manager Ken Clay says they need assistance from the public to find those responsible.
At the time the poaching occurred, many hunters were scouting for upcoming hunts, and other outdoor recreationists were in the area.
Authorities say someone may have valuable information about the crime.
A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Authorities say an additional $2,500 reward is being offered by the Arizona Elk Society and $2,500 by the Arizona Deer Association upon arrest and conviction of the poacher.
