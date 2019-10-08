OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 09
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Authorities investigating poaching of a bull elk near Heber

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 8:40 p.m.

HEBER, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating the poaching of a bull elk north of Heber.

They say the elk was killed in late August, and the poacher left the meat to waste.

Game and Fish Department Wildlife Manager Ken Clay says they need assistance from the public to find those responsible.

At the time the poaching occurred, many hunters were scouting for upcoming hunts, and other outdoor recreationists were in the area.

Authorities say someone may have valuable information about the crime.

A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Authorities say an additional $2,500 reward is being offered by the Arizona Elk Society and $2,500 by the Arizona Deer Association upon arrest and conviction of the poacher.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

$4,000 reward offered in poaching of two bull elk
Information sought on elk poaching
Reward for poaching information reaches $8,000
Cow elk and mule deer poaching cases under investigation
AZGFD offering reward for poached elk near Flagstaff

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites