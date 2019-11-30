OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sun, Dec. 01
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Power restored to Tusayan and Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon and Tusayan were without power Friday following a snowstorm. (Town of Tusayan/photo)

Grand Canyon and Tusayan were without power Friday following a snowstorm. (Town of Tusayan/photo)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: November 30, 2019 10:25 a.m.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A Thanksgiving holiday storm dropped more than a foot of snow at the Grand Canyon, knocking out power overnight at the South Rim and the community of Tusayan.

The town of Tusayan declared a state of emergency as residents and tourists scrambled to stay warm without power.

The town of Tusayan has about 2,500 residents and hundreds of tourists were visiting the park over the holiday.

Social Media Post

Grand Canyon power restored

The National Park Service said in a Twitter post that APS hoped to restore electricity by 6 p.m. Friday, but power was not restored until 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

"We have icy, wintry conditions across much of northern Arizona again this morning," the park said on Facebook. "Travel on area roadways remains challenging."

The park recommended postponing travel until Saturday afternoon or Sunday.

State Route 64 from Williams to Grand Canyon South Rim has been plowed. Highway 180 from Flagstaff remains difficult for low clearance vehicles and will be congested with snowplay vehicles.

Coconino County and the American Red Cross set up a shelter at the Grand Canyon last night at the Horace Albright Training Center.

According to the county, Ash Fork is still without power.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Town of Tusayan declares state of emergency due to snow, lack of electricity
UPDATE: Power restored to all of Williams at 9 p.m. Mar. 8
Bright Angel Trail work<br>continues after big storm
North Rim begins<br>its tourism season
Lightning poses<br>dangerous threat

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites