Williams Holiday Parade scheduled for Nov. 30 has been cancelled

People lined the street in anticipation of the 2018 Christmas parade in Williams. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

People lined the street in anticipation of the 2018 Christmas parade in Williams. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 29, 2019 8:58 p.m.

The Williams Holiday Parade schedule for Nov. 30 has been cancelled because of the extreme weather. The Williams Mountain Village Holiday Committee said they will be looking at options for rescheduling.

