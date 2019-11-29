OFFERS
U.S. Forest Service offices close due to weather

Kaibab National Forest offices on the South Zone are closed today because of snow. (USFS/photo)

Originally Published: November 29, 2019 11:22 a.m.

Due to impassable conditions on northern Arizona roads and highways, the South Zone Supervisors Office and the Williams and Tusayan Ranger District offices are closed today. The North Kaibab Ranger District is open. Normal business should resume on Monday, Dec. 2.

