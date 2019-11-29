Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
Shelter, warming center open at Bradshaw Mountain High School
Over 10,000 Arizona Public Service (APS) customers are out of power in the quad-city area as of 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
A total of 10 outages are currently being worked on by APS linemen. Areas most impacted appear to be northern and southern Prescott, central Chino Valley and along Williamson Valley Road.
All of the outages are storm related, said Suzanne Trevino with APS. The utility company currently has five linemen crews working the Quad-cities, as well as forestry crews to assist in tree removal.
“They are encountering multiple poles down, trees down and wires down,” Trevino said.
The current objective is to isolate the outages to limit the number of people impacted and then do the repairs.
“It is definitely going to be a longer restoration period than normal given the conditions our crews are facing,” Trevino said.
Anyone who is in need of shelter or a place to warm up is encouraged to go to Bradshaw Mountain High School at 6000 E. Long Look Dr., Prescott Valley. The American Red Cross will be opening a shelter/warming center there around 11 a.m., according to Yavapai County Emergency Management.
To track the progress of outages, go to APS’s outage map: https://outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
