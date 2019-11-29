OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, Nov. 30
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Snow to decrease Friday afternoon; roads open but still impacted by snow

An accident has blocked travel near milepost 113 on Interstate 40 just west of Seligman. (ADOT photo/user @heidinmo)

An accident has blocked travel near milepost 113 on Interstate 40 just west of Seligman. (ADOT photo/user @heidinmo)

Originally Published: November 29, 2019 3:55 p.m.

Snow showers persist over northern Arizona, however, showers are expected to gradually decrease from west to east this evening and tonight ending early Saturday morning.

For this afternoon and evening, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility and quickly accumulating snow under these showers.

ADOT reports that many roads have reopened, but are still recommending not traveling unless necessary.

Forecast: Snow showers today with patchy blowing snow. High near 32 degrees, breezy, with a southwest wind around 23 mph. Gusts as high as 36 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday night there is a 50 percent chance of snow showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees. There will be a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. There could be a south to southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Temperatures are expected to slowly increase to about 49 degrees through the weekend with a chance of snow showers Tuesday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rain continues across northern Arizona, snow possible by Friday
Winter weather expected tonight through Saturday in Williams
Winter weather coming to Williams this evening
Additional 4-8 inches snow still possible through Friday for Williams
Winter weather coming to Williams Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites