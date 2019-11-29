OFFERS
Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads

Downtown Williams received 10 inches of snow last night. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: November 29, 2019 10:22 a.m.

Heavy snow is causing havoc in northern Arizona with road closures and power outages across the region. Reported snowfall in Williams is between 10-15 inches. Downtown Williams has about 10 inches.

Power outages in the greater Williams area are ongoing. APS advises power should be restored by noon Friday.

The winter storm has closed multiple stretches of highway in Arizona's high country. Motorists are advised to stay off roads and delay their travel.

Current closures include:

I-17 northbound closed from SR 179 junction to Flagstaff.

I-40 closed from US 93 junction to Winslow.

SR 87 closed from Payson to Winslow.

SR 89 closed from Drake to Ash Fork.

SR 89A closed from Sedona to the I-17 junction.

SR 260 closed from Camp Verde to SR 87.

SR 260 closed from Star Valley to Heber.

SR 66 closed from Kingman to 20 miles west of Seligman.

US 60 closed from Show Low to SR 73.

If you encounter a snowplow, do not pass the plow and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the plow. If you are approaching an oncoming snowplow, slow down and give the plow extra room.

Snow reports for other areas:

Flagstaff 8-9 inches

Grand Canyon South Rim 10 inches

Seligman 13 inches

Prescott 5-7 inches

Sedona 5 inches

Kingman 12 inches

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov, on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.

