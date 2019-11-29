Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff released a brief, preliminary look at northern Arizona snowfall. The western part of the forecast area, Prescott to the Grand Canyon, saw impressive snow amounts. The Williams - Flagstaff - Forest Lakes areas were impacted by a warm pre-frontal air mass which kept the precipitation as rain through much of the night, limiting the accumulation of heavier snowfall. Scattered snow showers are expected through the day and evening, with 2-6 inches of additional accumulation over the higher terrain.
Snowfall as reported from users:
Grand Canyon South Rim 15 inches
Parks 8 inches
5 miles north of Parks 15 inches
Flagstaff area 8-12 inches
Munds Park 9-11 inches
Ash Fork 11 inches
Williams 11 inches
Bellemont 11 inches
Forest Lakes 10 inches
Valle 10 inches
Kachina Village 8 inches
Phantom Ranch trace
Payson 3 inches
McNary 3 inches
Pinetop 5 inches
Prescott 6-10 inches
Selimgan 8 inches
Skull Valley 7 inches
Wilhoit 6 inches
Sedona 2-5 inches
Prescott Valley 3-5 inches
Chino Valley 4 inches
The National Weather Service encourages snow reports and pictures that can be submitted online at https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/report/
Current closures include:
I-17 northbound closed from SR 179 junction to Flagstaff.
I-40 closed from US 93 junction to Winslow.
SR 87 closed from Payson to Winslow.
SR 89 closed from Drake to Ash Fork.
SR 89A closed from Sedona to the I-17 junction.
SR 260 closed from Camp Verde to SR 87.
SR 260 closed from Star Valley to Heber.
SR 66 closed from Kingman to 20 miles west of Seligman.
US 60 closed from Show Low to SR 73.
If you encounter a snowplow, do not pass the plow and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the plow. If you are approaching an oncoming snowplow, slow down and give the plow extra room.
- Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- WHS Senior spotlight: Xavier Leonet
- Magic still exists: Polar Express staff steps up for special passenger
- Movement in the ranks: Williams Fire says good-bye to 12-year firefighter, captain
- Several northern Arizona road closures planned including portions of I-40
- Obituary: Dr. Jim "Doc" Wurgler
- Williams holiday parade still on, organizers to reevaluate Saturday morning
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Private train charters now offered by Grand Canyon Railway
- Obituary: Dr. Jim "Doc" Wurgler
- Not a typical day in the woods: Local hunting guide, Kevin Overfield has a run-in with a rattlesnake
- Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Georgia man rescued, arrested near Welch Road in Williams
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Northern Arizona’s first taste of winter snow on its way
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: