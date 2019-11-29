Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff released a brief, preliminary look at northern Arizona snowfall. The western part of the forecast area, Prescott to the Grand Canyon, saw impressive snow amounts. The Williams - Flagstaff - Forest Lakes areas were impacted by a warm pre-frontal air mass which kept the precipitation as rain through much of the night, limiting the accumulation of heavier snowfall. Scattered snow showers are expected through the day and evening, with 2-6 inches of additional accumulation over the higher terrain.

Snowfall as reported from users:

Grand Canyon South Rim 15 inches

Parks 8 inches

5 miles north of Parks 15 inches

Flagstaff area 8-12 inches

Munds Park 9-11 inches

Ash Fork 11 inches

Williams 11 inches

Bellemont 11 inches

Forest Lakes 10 inches

Valle 10 inches

Kachina Village 8 inches

Phantom Ranch trace

Payson 3 inches

McNary 3 inches

Pinetop 5 inches

Prescott 6-10 inches

Selimgan 8 inches

Skull Valley 7 inches

Wilhoit 6 inches

Sedona 2-5 inches

Prescott Valley 3-5 inches

Chino Valley 4 inches

The National Weather Service encourages snow reports and pictures that can be submitted online at https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/report/

Current closures include:

I-17 northbound closed from SR 179 junction to Flagstaff.

I-40 closed from US 93 junction to Winslow.

SR 87 closed from Payson to Winslow.

SR 89 closed from Drake to Ash Fork.

SR 89A closed from Sedona to the I-17 junction.

SR 260 closed from Camp Verde to SR 87.

SR 260 closed from Star Valley to Heber.

SR 66 closed from Kingman to 20 miles west of Seligman.

US 60 closed from Show Low to SR 73.

If you encounter a snowplow, do not pass the plow and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the plow. If you are approaching an oncoming snowplow, slow down and give the plow extra room.