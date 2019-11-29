Interstate 40 and Interstate 17 reopen in northern Arizona
Arizona Department of Transportation has reported that Interstate 40 eastbound and westbound, and northbound Interstate 17 have reopened. The roads were closed early this morning following a heavy winter storm.
I-40 was closed between U.s. 93 and Winslow and I-17 was closed between SR179 and Flagstaff. State Route 89 has also reopened between Drake and Ash Fork. US 60 reopened between Globe and Show Low. State Route 66 between Kingman and 20 miles west of Seligman has also opened.
Roads that remain closed include: SR 87 between Payson and Winslow, SR 89A between Sedona and I-17, SR 260 from Camp Verde to SR87 and SR260 from Star Valley to Heber.
