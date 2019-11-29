Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed

Related video Grand Canyon without power At 11:30 am, we’re having blizzard-like conditions, in Grand Canyon Village, with blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions. Many regional roads are still closed as crews continue to plow. Don’t travel today, if at all possible. #GrandCanyon #Arizona #AZWX pic.twitter.com/jlmft2Dd56 — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) November 29, 2019

Over a foot of new snow fell last night on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. Park personnel advise against traveling today while crews plow roads. Desert View Drive is closed. Also, as of this update, no electric power is in the park. More information about raod conditions can be found at (928) 638-7496.

At this hour, I-40 and I-17 are closed. However, conditions on US 180 in particular are likely to be rough/uncertain and Arizona state resources are going to be focused on clearing the interstates first. Safest option is waiting until this afternoon or tomorrow.

State Route 64 between Grand Canyon Village and Desert view is closed this morning, and may be closed all day, since crews first need to remove snow in the Village, and from South Entrance Road.

Current closures include:

I-17 northbound closed from SR 179 junction to Flagstaff.

I-40 closed from US 93 junction to Winslow.

SR 87 closed from Payson to Winslow.

SR 89 closed from Drake to Ash Fork.

SR 89A closed from Sedona to the I-17 junction.

SR 260 closed from Camp Verde to SR 87.

SR 260 closed from Star Valley to Heber.

SR 66 closed from Kingman to 20 miles west of Seligman.

US 60 closed from Show Low to SR 73.

If you encounter a snowplow, do not pass the plow and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the plow. If you are approaching an oncoming snowplow, slow down and give the plow extra room.