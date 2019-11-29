Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed
Over a foot of new snow fell last night on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. Park personnel advise against traveling today while crews plow roads. Desert View Drive is closed. Also, as of this update, no electric power is in the park. More information about raod conditions can be found at (928) 638-7496.
At this hour, I-40 and I-17 are closed. However, conditions on US 180 in particular are likely to be rough/uncertain and Arizona state resources are going to be focused on clearing the interstates first. Safest option is waiting until this afternoon or tomorrow.
State Route 64 between Grand Canyon Village and Desert view is closed this morning, and may be closed all day, since crews first need to remove snow in the Village, and from South Entrance Road.
Current closures include:
I-17 northbound closed from SR 179 junction to Flagstaff.
I-40 closed from US 93 junction to Winslow.
SR 87 closed from Payson to Winslow.
SR 89 closed from Drake to Ash Fork.
SR 89A closed from Sedona to the I-17 junction.
SR 260 closed from Camp Verde to SR 87.
SR 260 closed from Star Valley to Heber.
SR 66 closed from Kingman to 20 miles west of Seligman.
US 60 closed from Show Low to SR 73.
If you encounter a snowplow, do not pass the plow and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the plow. If you are approaching an oncoming snowplow, slow down and give the plow extra room.
- Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- WHS Senior spotlight: Xavier Leonet
- Magic still exists: Polar Express staff steps up for special passenger
- Movement in the ranks: Williams Fire says good-bye to 12-year firefighter, captain
- Several northern Arizona road closures planned including portions of I-40
- Obituary: Dr. Jim "Doc" Wurgler
- Williams holiday parade still on, organizers to reevaluate Saturday morning
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Private train charters now offered by Grand Canyon Railway
- Obituary: Dr. Jim "Doc" Wurgler
- Not a typical day in the woods: Local hunting guide, Kevin Overfield has a run-in with a rattlesnake
- Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Georgia man rescued, arrested near Welch Road in Williams
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Northern Arizona’s first taste of winter snow on its way
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: