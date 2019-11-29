Update: Power restored, WHS gym no longer open for those without power

APS reports that power has been restored in Williams. The city of Williams is no longer opening the Williams High School gym for those without pwoer.

Earlier story:

The Williams Police Department has announced they are opening the Williams High School gymnasium for residents without power. APS reports that it could be 6 p.m. before power is restored to some residences. The school is located at 440 S. 7th Street in Williams. Anyone seeking more information is asked to call WPD at (928)635-4461.