Update: Power restored, WHS gym no longer open for those without power

Williams High School gymnasium is open for those without power. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: November 29, 2019 3:37 p.m.

APS reports that power has been restored in Williams. The city of Williams is no longer opening the Williams High School gym for those without pwoer.

Earlier story:

The Williams Police Department has announced they are opening the Williams High School gymnasium for residents without power. APS reports that it could be 6 p.m. before power is restored to some residences. The school is located at 440 S. 7th Street in Williams. Anyone seeking more information is asked to call WPD at (928)635-4461.

