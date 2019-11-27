Williams holiday parade still on, organizers to reevaluate Saturday morning
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 11:09 a.m.
The Williams Mountain Village holiday parade and tree lighting is still scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. However, with the predicted upcoming winter storm, organizers will reevaluate Saturday at 10 a.m. to determine if the event will be cancelled.
