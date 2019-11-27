OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Nov. 28
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams holiday parade still on, organizers to reevaluate Saturday morning

People lined the street in anticipation of the 2018 Christmas parade in Williams. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

People lined the street in anticipation of the 2018 Christmas parade in Williams. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: November 27, 2019 11:09 a.m.

The Williams Mountain Village holiday parade and tree lighting is still scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. However, with the predicted upcoming winter storm, organizers will reevaluate Saturday at 10 a.m. to determine if the event will be cancelled.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Christmas Parade Nov. 24
Mountain Village Holiday kicks off this weekend
Christmas tree to be lit on Friday
Williams' Mountain Village Holiday right around the corner
Holiday parade applications due Nov. 15

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites