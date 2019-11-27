Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a major winter storm Thursday through early Saturday for northern Arizona. Forecasters warn of “difficult to impossible travel conditions” across much of northern Arizona beginning tomorrow as a storm dumps an expected 2 feet of snow on Flagstaff and Williams along Interstate 40.
Precipitation will begin early Thursday and increase in coverage and intensity throughout Thanksgiving Day and continue into Friday. Snow showers are expected to taper off late Friday and early Saturday.
Communities above 6,000 feet can expect 10 to 24 inches of snow, and those at 4,500-6,000 feet can expect 3 to 10 inches. Williams can expect 21-27 total inches of snow. Flagstaff is expected to receive 19-25 inches, Grand Canyon South Rim 8-12 inches, Grand Canyon North Rim 19-25 inches and Seligman 3-5 inches.
The Navajo and Hopi Reservations will also be impacted by the storm, but are looking at lower snow totals. Keams Canyon can expected 3-5 inches, Kayenta 1-2 inches and Winslow 1-2 inches.
Strong south – southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph are expected today with gusts up to 45 mph. Gusty winds will continue as the cold front passes Thursday night. Winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow Thursday evening through Friday night.
Elsewhere in Arizona’s high country, approximately 1 foot of snow is expected in Prescott and Show Low, and winter storm watches or warnings will be in effect from Kingman on the west to Show Low on the east.
The National Weather Service office in Flagstaff says travel conditions will start to deteriorate Wednesday night, followed by the heaviest snowfall Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
