OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Nov. 28
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Happy Jack man gets 25 years for 2nd degree murder

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 11:35 a.m.

HAPPY JACK, Ariz. (AP) — A 63-year-old Happy Jack man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found concealed in the forest in the Blue Ridge area.

Patrick Nagel originally pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder when he was arrested April 4 in connection with the death of 37-year-old Tika Young of Blue Ridge.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says he was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the lesser charge on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says Nagel told authorities he repeatedly struck his former roommate while she was in bed and then dumped her body in Bly Pit in the Blue Ridge area.

Detectives found her body March 30 after a citizen reported part of a leg was sticking out of a pile of forest debris.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Happy Jack man arrested after traffic stop in woman's death
Becenti pleads<br>guilty to murder
Lillian Hester sentenced to life for death of six-year-old nephew
Man convicted of murder in Flagstaff stabbing
Guilty plea reached in 2015 death of 6-year-old Ash Fork boy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites