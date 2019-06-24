Bald eagle breeding areas in Arizona closing for nesting
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's Prescott National Forest says it will close an area known for bald eagle breeding along the Verde River for seven months starting Sunday.
The Ladders area will be closed through June 30, 2020, but it could open before if the birds have trouble producing offspring.
The closure in the area south of Camp Verde aims to prevent disturbances during the eagle's nesting season.
River rafters may still pass by but cannot stop in the area and get out.
Forest officials say starting Monday they will also close an area along John's Tank Trail east of Lynx Lake during the nesting season.
The bald eagle was removed from the federal List of Endangered and Threatened Species in 2007.
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Obituary: Dr. Jim "Doc" Wurgler
- WHS Senior spotlight: Xavier Leonet
- Magic still exists: Polar Express staff steps up for special passenger
- Movement in the ranks: Williams Fire says good-bye to 12-year firefighter, captain
- Historic Brewing Company “hops” into beer history
- A tribute to the 2019 1A State Champion Williams Vikings
- Helicopter logging underway on Bill Williams
- 100 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Private train charters now offered by Grand Canyon Railway
- Obituary: Dr. Jim "Doc" Wurgler
- Not a typical day in the woods: Local hunting guide, Kevin Overfield has a run-in with a rattlesnake
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Georgia man rescued, arrested near Welch Road in Williams
- Northern Arizona’s first taste of winter snow on its way
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: