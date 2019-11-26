OFFERS
Williams 911: week of Nov. 27

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 3:23 p.m.

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service between Nov. 17-21 (among others) —

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at Lost Canyon;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to barking dog on Homestead;

• Officers investigated semi-truck that tried to go through tunnel on Country Club and damage smoke pipes;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Franklin;

• Officers assisted Probation with breath test of probationary;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to abandon RV on Frank Way;

• Officers responded to panic alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to female carrying large knife wanting to cut off testicals, mental health situation.;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Subway;

• Officers took fraud report on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers took threats report on Route 66;

• Officers took report of accidental shooting on Edison;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Slagel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Pinetree;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Homestead;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Meade, turned out to be civil matter;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on I-40;

• Officers conducted public assist on Hancock;

• Officers took in found property from local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Second Street;

• Officers responded to injured deer on Route 66, deer hit by car and was dispatched by officer;

• Officers responded to domestic on Lewis, male arrested for disorderly conduct and assault;

• Officers assisted DPS with DUI arrest on Route 66 near Beaizona;

• Officers assisted female tourist with finding her hotel and taking her there;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers and Fire Department assisted with gas leak on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious person in alley on Grant, found intoxicated male who fell and was injured, transported by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at Circle K, subject fled as officers arrived;

• Officers responded to landlord/tenant issue on Meade;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Lewis;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Kaibab Lake;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers took threats report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male falling down in street on Route 66 and Slagel, subject taken home;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues, slide offs, stuck tourist;

• Officers assisted DPS with non-injury accident at MP 161 and I-40;

• Officers assisted DSP with non-injury accident at MP 165 and I-40;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Frank Way;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66;

Officers took private property accident at local hotel;

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

