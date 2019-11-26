WEMS announces November Students of the Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School recently announced its November Students of the Month.

Tavi Padilla is the Pre-K student of the month. Tavi is a student who exemplifies the SOARS spirit. He enters the classroom with a warm greeting and a big smile on his face. He is always willing to help any of our preschool friends, whether that be with learning how to follow the classroom rules, trying something new, or simply including them in a good game of zombie tag at recess. Tavi may be small in stature but he has an enormous heart filled with kindness for others.

The kindergarten student of the month is Kenyon Jones. He is a great friend to all of his classmates. He follows direction and stays on task. He is always trying his best. He helps friends when needed. Kenyon SOARS every day. This year, he has a very positive attitude about school. He is always checking his behavior chart because he wants to go fishing with his dad. His teacher is proud of the kindness he shows in kindergarten.

Veronica Martinez is the first grade student of the month. She always tries her best and is eager to complete tasks correctly. She has a polite personality that is supportive and respectful to her classmates and teacher. She follows class and school rules and encourages others to do the same. She is always willing to share ideas in a group discussion and is also a good listener.

Tanner Burrell is the second grade Student of the Month. Tanner has been working so hard this year. He completes all his class work and homework on time, stays on task and asks questions if he doesn’t understand a direction on an assignment. He has been practicing his sight words and moved up to the 200 list already. He tries his best every day and is a friend to all his classmates.

Leon Hughes is the third grade student of the month. Leon is a great example of a SOARS student. He completes all his work, is kind to everyone and most of all, he is respectful to everyone he comes in contact with.



The fourth grade Student of the Month is Alexis Lara-Romero. Alexis is a very responsible, motivated and passionate student. He comes to school every day with a smile, an excitement for learning, and a dedication for going above and beyond. Alexis pays close attention to details and makes sure that his daily work is accurate and of the utmost quality. He is a model student who sets a positive example for his peers.

The fifth grade student of the month is Leopoldo Huesos Salgado. He is a very hard-working student and is always willing to participate in class. He does a great job of staying on task and completing his classwork and homework in a timely manner. Polo works well with others in class and is always willing to assist those around him if they need it.

The middle school girl student of the month is Mariana Hernandez. Mariana has grown so much as a student and a young lady from last year. She is kind, polite, and very helpful. She volunteers to help other students and get supplies together for class. She has a wonderful sense of humor and a great attitude about school.

The middle school boy student of the month is Trevor Hausmann. Trevor is always respectful to his teachers, shaking his teacher’s hand at the end of class. He also completes all his assignments and tries his best. He tries to be a good example to those around him.