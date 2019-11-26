Song of the Pines Chorus kicks off 10th annual advent concert series

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The joy of the Advent Season starts Dec. 1 in Williams.



To help the community celebrate this special time of year, St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church once again invites everyone to attend the 10th annual Advent Concert Series. The concert series includes four events and all are family-friendly. The first concert of the series features Song of the Pines Chorus from Prescott, Arizona at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1.



Song of the Pines Chorus is a member of Sweet Adelines International, a non-profit, worldwide organization of female singers who meet regularly to rehearse, perform, socialize and have fun. Most chorus members are from the Prescott quad-city area, but they also have members who drive from Phoenix and other adjacent cities.

Song of the Pines is a performing and competing chorus that has been an active part of the Prescott music scene for many years. They are an exuberant group who sing four-part barbershop harmony a cappella style.

The concert will be in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Avenue (corner of Grant and Second Street) in downtown Williams. The church is handicap accessible. Refreshments will follow the concert in Walker Hall. There is a free-will offering for those who would like to help defray the costs of the concert.



