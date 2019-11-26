OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Song of the Pines Chorus kicks off 10th annual advent concert series

The first of a series of concerts take place Dec. 1 at St. John’s Episcopal Lutheran Church in Williams. (Submitted photo)

The first of a series of concerts take place Dec. 1 at St. John’s Episcopal Lutheran Church in Williams. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 10:11 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The joy of the Advent Season starts Dec. 1 in Williams.

To help the community celebrate this special time of year, St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church once again invites everyone to attend the 10th annual Advent Concert Series. The concert series includes four events and all are family-friendly. The first concert of the series features Song of the Pines Chorus from Prescott, Arizona at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Song of the Pines Chorus is a member of Sweet Adelines International, a non-profit, worldwide organization of female singers who meet regularly to rehearse, perform, socialize and have fun. Most chorus members are from the Prescott quad-city area, but they also have members who drive from Phoenix and other adjacent cities.

Song of the Pines is a performing and competing chorus that has been an active part of the Prescott music scene for many years. They are an exuberant group who sing four-part barbershop harmony a cappella style.

The concert will be in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Avenue (corner of Grant and Second Street) in downtown Williams. The church is handicap accessible. Refreshments will follow the concert in Walker Hall. There is a free-will offering for those who would like to help defray the costs of the concert.

Information provided by St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Springfed to share bluegrass and folk at second Advent concert
Lessons, carols and St. John's choir wrap up final Advent concert
Piano duo entertains at St. John’s Advent Concert
Choir and local musicians headline St. John’s second Advent concert
Third Advent concert to be toe-tapping folk-style event

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites