Song of the Pines Chorus kicks off 10th annual advent concert series
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The joy of the Advent Season starts Dec. 1 in Williams.
To help the community celebrate this special time of year, St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church once again invites everyone to attend the 10th annual Advent Concert Series. The concert series includes four events and all are family-friendly. The first concert of the series features Song of the Pines Chorus from Prescott, Arizona at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
Song of the Pines Chorus is a member of Sweet Adelines International, a non-profit, worldwide organization of female singers who meet regularly to rehearse, perform, socialize and have fun. Most chorus members are from the Prescott quad-city area, but they also have members who drive from Phoenix and other adjacent cities.
Song of the Pines is a performing and competing chorus that has been an active part of the Prescott music scene for many years. They are an exuberant group who sing four-part barbershop harmony a cappella style.
The concert will be in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Avenue (corner of Grant and Second Street) in downtown Williams. The church is handicap accessible. Refreshments will follow the concert in Walker Hall. There is a free-will offering for those who would like to help defray the costs of the concert.
Information provided by St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church
- Obituary: Dr. Jim "Doc" Wurgler
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Northern Arizona’s first taste of winter snow on its way
- WHS Senior spotlight: Xavier Leonet
- Running away with it: Vikings beat Panthers to clinch second state championship title in 3 years
- Helicopter logging underway on Bill Williams
- Historic Brewing Company “hops” into beer history
- 100 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop
- New faces: Mary Corcoran steps in as lead librarian at Williams Public Library
- Community Calendar: Week of Nov. 20
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Private train charters now offered by Grand Canyon Railway
- Obituary: Dr. Jim "Doc" Wurgler
- Not a typical day in the woods: Local hunting guide, Kevin Overfield has a run-in with a rattlesnake
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Georgia man rescued, arrested near Welch Road in Williams
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Northern Arizona’s first taste of winter snow on its way
- The World Famous Sultana: 60 years of ale and entertainment
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: