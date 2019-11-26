Salvation Army seeks holiday bell ringers

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Ring. Ring. Ring. The sound of Salvation Army bell ringers is familiar around this time of year; however, this year bell ringers are in short supply and local coordinators are seeking volunteers to help carry on the tradition and help families in need.

“Bell ringers are the biggest volunteers that we need,” said Cindy Rioux, coordinator for the Williams Salvation Army.

This is Rioux’s second year coordinating the program. She took over the program last year after seeing the direct impact the program has to help those in need in Williams.

“I’ve seen the impact it makes on the people on our community that we help,” she said. “People who have next to nothing. A lot of people didn’t even know there was help for their heating bills.”

Currently, Rioux said the Salvation Army can only help with heating bills.

“Because that’s how our town takes in money. It’s just enough to pay for the heating bills, but if we’re able to up that ante a little bit Salvation Army is endless, what we can do. We can help with gas, utilities, mortgage bills even, mechanic bills and gas for cars, etc… it all depends on how much local community brings in to help it’s community,” she said.

Residents with emergency heating bill needs can request assistance from the Salvation Army. Funds are raised through the bell-ringing program.

“People don’t have to pay Salvation Army back, ever,” Rioux said.

Volunteer bell ringers are needed beginning Nov. 29 through Dec. 21 for up to two hour shifts on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays anytime between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Volunteers locations include Safeway, National Bank, Old Trails True Value and Hope for the World in downtown Williams. Rioux said groups can be accommodated as well.

“They just tell me they want say Nov. 19 and they have each of their members do two hour shifts throughout the whole day at one location,” she said.



A chair, apron and a bell are provided by the Salvation Army. Volunteers are allowed to go into the locations in case of inclement weather.

Additionally, for those who may not have spare change in their pockets or purses, Salvation Army now has a sign at volunteer locations where people can donate using their phone.

Those interested in volunteering or who need bill assistance can contact Rioux at (928) 221-3577 or stop by Hope For The World at 117 West Route 66 in Williams.