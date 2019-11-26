Magic still exists: Polar Express staff steps up for special passenger

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Magic exists. That’s what one southern Arizona family believes after an act of kindness and a visit by a very special person during a recent visit to the Polar Express Train in Williams.

For nearly two decades, the Polar Express train has created a magical experience for children of all ages and their families and on Nov. 14, Angie and Lloyd Swartout and their son, Ty, found out why. The family was scheduled to ride the Polar Express that evening, however, Ty, who is autistic, was overwhelmed during the initial boarding of the train to the point he was unable to make the trip. He and his parents returned to their hotel room devastated, this was supposed to have been a memorable journey for the entire family.

“(Ty) loves trains and he loves the Polar Express. This was a dream come true. But it didn’t happen,” Angie Swartout shared later that night on a Facebook post. “A wonderful woman helped us by holding our stuff while we tried to keep Ty from smashing his head on the bricks. The staff of the Grand Canyon Railway tried so hard to help. They even held the train. Finally, I had to say let’s go back to the room. I cried all the way back.”

Angie said she silently cried in the bathroom once they reached the hotel room, her heart aching, when suddenly they heard a knock on the door.

“My husband answered the door and slipped outside. He came in and said, ‘they said they would like to do something.’ I stepped out and there was one of the gentlemen that tried to help us and a (security) officer. They said that they felt horrible about what happened and wanted to know if they could do something special for our family. I started crying again and asked if I could hug them,” Angie’s post continued.

Angie ran back into the room, attempting to get Ty up, but he refused.



“So my husband said he would go tell them,” she wrote. “While they were gone I curled up next to my son and read him his favorite book ‘The Polar Express.’ I had just finished when my husband came back in and he said that there was someone special that wanted to visit. Ty and I shook our head yes and in walks the train conductor.”

“Ty’s eyes just lit up and he smiled and the train conductor came over and sat next to the bed and said, ‘I heard you had a hard time, that’s ok. We all have hard times,’” Angie said later in an interview. “Ty just stared at him like he had met the most famous person in the world. He was just enamored by him.”

It was then that the conductor patted his vest and told Ty, ‘I have something special I wanted to give to you. The conductor then pulled out his gold pocket watch and gave it to Ty.

“(Ty) knew exactly what that watch was,” Angie said. “I just started crying. I cried a lot. I was so happy. I cried because I was so touched by how amazing that whole thing was. To us it was even better than the train ride. That was a little bit of kindness that, you know, we either take for granted, we miss or we don’t get. I was just so, so thankful for the whole thing.”

After the conductor left, Lloyd told Angie that the hotel and railway had offered to reschedule their visit with special accommodations.

“They said that they want everyone to experience something special and magical,” she said.

That evening, Angie posted pictures to Facebook and shared their story from the evening, expressing gratitude to Grand Canyon Railway and their employees.

“I wrote what I did, thinking that maybe it might get 25 shares. I wanted our friends and family to know what an amazing place it (GCR) was,” she said.

Angie checked her post later that night and saw it had been shared 100 times. She joked to her husband that the post had gone viral.

“The next morning, I looked at the phone and it (the post) was at 10,000 and I shook my husband and said, ‘Honey, look at this.’”

The post has now been shared more than 243,000 times on Facebook.

Following their magical visit from the conductor, Grand Canyon Railway invited the family to come back, offering a complimentary dinner, hotel room, train tickets and breakfast.

On Nov. 20, the Swartout family took the Railway up on its offer and had dinner with the conductor, who also gave them a tour of the train and the depot before Ty visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus before finally boarding the Polar Express. This time, it went a little smoother.

“We waited in the Polar Room while the train pulled up so Ty wouldn’t be overly excited and scared,” Angie said. “Ty was very nervous getting on the train, it was a little bit of a struggle, but the staff was so fantastic helping us and we got him on the train and it was just a magical experience after that.”

Since then, their story has been shared on multiple media outlets. Angie said they are extremely grateful to Grand Canyon Railway and the city of Williams.

“The town of Williams is just absolutely amazing,” she said. “The comments on the post we’ve been seeing, everyone that has ever been (to Williams), and everyone has said, ‘This doesn’t surprise me. The people in Williams are just amazing.”

Angie said after visiting Williams several times, she agrees.

“We have never been in a town that is filled with so many kind hearted people in our lives. In our opinion, it’s a place that we strive to live in one day. Because that’s a community that pretty much, I feel, everywhere should be,” she said.

The city of Williams expressed its appreciation for the kindness shown to the family, stating that the Swartout family and all visitors should feel welcome and hopefully have a magical time while visiting the city.



“We want all guests and visitors to the city of Williams to feel welcome in our town and to feel like they have a magical experience,” said City Manager Chase Waggoner. “We as a city want to do whatever we can to make visitor experiences in Williams as positive as possible. We’re very glad that the family seemed to have a good time whenever they came back after the original event.”

She said the family does plan to return to Williams.

“Oh yes, even if it’s just to watch the train,” she said. “Whatever Ty wants to do, but we will definitely be visiting many more times.”

The Swartout family is from Florence, Arizona, a seven to eight hour round-trip journey to Williams. This was their first time riding a train and their first Polar Express experience.