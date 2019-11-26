Community calendar: Week of Nov. 27

Navajo Taco sale Dec. 6 for Williams High School Senior Grad Night

The Williams High School Senior Grad Night Committee is having a Navajo Taco sale Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Viking Grill at Williams High School.

Northwoods Church Christmas Bazaar Dec. 7

Northwoods Church will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Vendors are still needed and concessions and raffles will be available. More information is available by contacting (928) 380-2681.

St. John's to host special concerts each week in December

St. Johns' Church will be hosting special music each Sunday of December to celebrate the coming of the holidays at 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 will feature The Sweet Adelines of Prescott; Dec. 8 will feature NAU Mar y Sol Mariachi Band; Dec. 15 will feature Lessons and Carols and Dec. 22 will feature Williams High School students. The concerts are free and open to the public.

16th annual Holiday Craft Show Nov. 30

Buy gifts from 30 vendors and have pictures taken with your pets, family and friends during the 16th annual Holiday Craft Show Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in Williams. All proceeds will benefit SAVE- Meant to Rescue.

Annual community dinner takes place in Ash Fork Nov. 23

Ash Fork American Legion Post 57 will host its annual community dinner from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Additionally, the Legion invites the community to join them for bar bingo every Tuesday night, startsing at 6 p.m. Meals are served every Friday night starting at 5 p.m. American Legion Robert Fulton Post 57 is located at the corner of Maple and Third Street in Ash Fork.

Class of 2021 Fundraiser

The Williams High School class of 2021 is hosting a fundraiser. Rehab & Relax Massage Therapy in Williams is donating a gift certificate for a 90 minute massage. The class of 2021 is raffling tickets through the WUSD booster club. The drawing will be at the basketball senior night. Tickets are $5 or six for $25. Tickets are available at all home games. Contact Cindy Sutton at (562)714-0404 for more information.

KidStuff Swap at WEMS

Williams Elementary-Middle School will be hosting a community-wide Kid-Stuff Swap event Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. – noon at the WEMS gym. This is a free opportunity to drop off “Kid Stuff” that is too small and/or pick up new “Kid Stuff.” Families can drop off kid’s clothing (ages 0-18), sports equipment, toys/games and kids furniture the week of Dec. 2-5 or the morning of the Dec. 7 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Kiwanis Club Coat Drive

The Kiwanis Club is collecting coats for its annual winter coat drive. Coats of any size are accepted and can be dropped off at the Williams Recreation Center.