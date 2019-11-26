WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Calling all bakers and cookie lovers! Williams Alliance for the Arts (WAFTA) is holding the 3rd annual Christmas Cookie Corral Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Beautiful, festive, delicious cookies and treats will be available for sale to support the arts in our schools and community at the WAFTA offices at 117 W. Route 66, Suite 190 in the back of the Canyon Vista Building,” said Williams Alliance for the Arts. “We are also asking for the talented bakers in our community to help out with donations of scrumptious homemade cookies.”



Donations of 5-6 dozen (or more) cookies or holiday treats will be accepted Dec. 13 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the WAFTA office, or on the day of the event, Dec. 14 after 10 a.m. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.