OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Christmas Cookie Corral Dec. 14

Williams Alliance for the Arts is asking for donations of cookies for its annual Cookie Corral. Donations will be accepted Dec. 13. (Submitted photo)

Williams Alliance for the Arts is asking for donations of cookies for its annual Cookie Corral. Donations will be accepted Dec. 13. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 10:45 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Calling all bakers and cookie lovers! Williams Alliance for the Arts (WAFTA) is holding the 3rd annual Christmas Cookie Corral Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Beautiful, festive, delicious cookies and treats will be available for sale to support the arts in our schools and community at the WAFTA offices at 117 W. Route 66, Suite 190 in the back of the Canyon Vista Building,” said Williams Alliance for the Arts. “We are also asking for the talented bakers in our community to help out with donations of scrumptious homemade cookies.”

Donations of 5-6 dozen (or more) cookies or holiday treats will be accepted Dec. 13 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the WAFTA office, or on the day of the event, Dec. 14 after 10 a.m. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Christmas Cookie Corral a success thanks to bakers
Community calendar: week of Nov. 29
Community calendar: week of Nov. 22
Mountain Village Holiday: Parade, community dinner and more coming to Williams
20 things to love about winter in Williams

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites