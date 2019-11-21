OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Nov. 22
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pile burning to begin northeast of Williams

Fire moves across the ground through dead pine needles during an earlier fire in 2019. (Photo/InciWeb)

Fire moves across the ground through dead pine needles during an earlier fire in 2019. (Photo/InciWeb)

Originally Published: November 21, 2019 3:24 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Fire personnel plan to begin work Nov. 21 in the Hardy project area, which is located about 10 miles northeast of the City of Williams.

Crews plan to ignite about 546 acres of piles along the south side of County Road 141 east of the Spring Valley. The pile units are near Hardy Hill west of Sitgreaves Mountain. Objectives for these pile burns include reducing fuels and improving overall forest health and resiliency.

Piles typically burn rapidly and produce far less smoke for shorter durations than larger broadcast burns over the landscape. Minimal to light smoke impacts are anticipated. However, air quality will be monitored closely and actions taken as necessary to minimize the effects on residential developed areas. There are no road or trail closures expected with the pile burns planned for the Williams Ranger District.

Kaibab National Forest is part of a fire-adapted ecosystem and is dependent on fire to play a natural role in maintaining forest health. Piles are the result of forest restoration projects, and the purpose of burning them is to reduce forest fuels that could contribute to high-intensity wildfires. Fire managers will continue to seek opportunities throughout the winter to conduct pile burns as conditions allow.

The public can view approved prescribed fires for any given day on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website at https://smoke.azdeq.gov/. Prescribed fires on the Kaibab National Forest begin with the forest’s designator “KNF.” More information about smoke and public health is available at http://bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kaibab Forest to continue pile burns
Pile burning planned near Parks and Dogtown Lake
Pile burning on Bill Williams to begin after Christmas
Prescribed fires planned for Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts
Pile burning continues north of Parks

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites