Obituary: Tony Tafoya Soto

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 3:27 p.m.

Tony Tafoya Soto, 95, died November 2, 2019 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

Soto was born June 3, 1924 in Williams, Arizona to Antonio and Marian Tafoya Soto.

After graduating from Williams High School, Tony enlisted in the Navy where he served four years. He served in World War II and traveled the Pacific side of the world. After serving his country, he returned home and served in the National Guard.

Tony was a VA veteran, an active member of the Legion Hut and donated to all VA associated agencies.

February 21, 1950, Tony and Josephine Martinez married and raised seven children.

After multiple moves in Arizona they settled in Grand Canyon National Park where he worked 29 years in maintenance.

Tony's passion was baseball/softball, playing on leagues and coaching adult and little leagues. He also enjoyed hunting, football, going to car shows, fishing, golfing and did wood carpentry - he was a "Jack of all Trades".

Tony and Josephine retired in 1996 and moved to Aztec, New Mexico. The couple was married 69 years, surrounded with lots of grandchildren, great, great/great grandchildren and friends that became family.

Services will be held in Williams, Arizona, date pending.

