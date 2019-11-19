Northern Arizona’s first taste of winter snow on its way

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – According to the National Weather Service, 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected along the Kaibab Plateau with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches.

The wet and colder weather pattern will begin Tuesday, Nov. 19 midday with rain showers and thunderstorms. Precipitation will increase overnight and continue through Thursday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued above 6,500 feet on the Kaibab Plateau beginning noon Wednesday and extending through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Sustained winds are expected at 15-25 mph gusting to 25-35 mph Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.

Along the Coconino Plateau and Mogollon Rim, 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected with higher totals up to 20 inches on the San Francisco Peaks. For the White Mountain Region 8 to 12 inches is expected with locally higher totals of 22 inches on the highest peaks.

The advisory is issued for areas along the Coconino Plateau and Mogollon Rim including the communities of Flagstaff, Williams, Doney Park, Forest Lakes and Heber-Overgaard beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Yavapai, southern Coconino and northern Gila Counties including Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons from 12 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Snow accumulations expected above 6,500 feet beginning Wednesday evening with wintry mix (rain/snow mix) down to 5,500-6,000 feet. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the White Mountain Region from 11 p.m. Wednesday extending through 11 p.m. Thursday.