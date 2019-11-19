Monument Park highlighted in Arizona City & Town magazine
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Fall 2019 issue of Arizona City & Town magazine includes a feature on ‘Amazing Parks Across the State,’ which features some of the best parks in Arizona.
Under the category of ‘Parks that are Uniquely Arizona’ the article highlights Monument Park, located along Route 66 in Williams. Monument Park includes a statue of the community’s namesake, mountain man Bill Williams, as well as a Veterans’ Memorial and a memorial to the U.S.S. Arizona, which was sunk at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Arizona City & Town is a quarterly publication of the Arizona League of Cities and Towns. It includes articles and features pertaining to local government and showcases various accomplishments of Arizona municipalities.
Information provided by the City of Williams
