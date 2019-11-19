Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Vikings players and coaches
I took the opportunity to attend the recent state championship football game between Williams and Superior at Coronado High School this past Saturday, Nov. 16. The Vikings looked well prepared (well-coached), and they were very physical in their 35-20 victory over the Panthers.
It was a real joy for me to see them hoist that gold ball over their heads at mid-field after the game. It wasn't easy, and the Vikes, being human, made some mistakes that kept the game close until the very end. The victory, however, went to the better team. All the hours of practice, lifting, studying film, studying English (staying eligible), and commitment to a common cause gave this mountain community a form of euphoria that can't be bought. This is one of those great things in life you have to EARN and work hard to get. Kudos to all you Vikings and coaches for a job well done.
I was equally impressed with the crowds from both communities being there for their sons, grandsons, brothers, and possibly boyfriends. I coached in Williams years ago and always loved the community of small town high school sports. The rural communities of Arizona at last night's game would have dwarfed the homecoming crowds of many of the larger schools in the Valley of the Sun. I was astonished to see the amount of participation by the students with a full compliment of players, a great cheer squad, and a pretty darn good band from such a small school. Your band leader never stopped working the entire game — what an inspiration she must be for your kids.
I have attended about 10 high school games this year from 6A to 1A, and I had more fun last night than all the other games combined. I just hope all you rural dwellers never forget how lucky you are to be in Williams and your kids are growing up in that atmosphere. It was very gratifying to me to have many of my former players, students, and colleagues take the time to find me and say, hello. Those of you who took the time made all those years of teaching and coaching well worth it.
Rich Hoyt
Surprise, Arizona
- Not a typical day in the woods: Local hunting guide, Kevin Overfield has a run-in with a rattlesnake
- All-region: Vikings make the list
- DPS dispatch center in Flagstaff closes after not filling positions
- Vikings football beats Hayden, 52-0, will face Superior at 1A title game
- More than 6,000 permit-tags remain for 2020 spring hunts
- Rule prohibiting organized predator hunting contests goes into effect
- Community Calendar: Week of Nov. 13
- Miss Williams pageant returns this May
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Georgia man rescued, arrested near Welch Road in Williams
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Private train charters now offered by Grand Canyon Railway
- Not a typical day in the woods: Local hunting guide, Kevin Overfield has a run-in with a rattlesnake
- Georgia man rescued, arrested near Welch Road in Williams
- NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill
- Bill Williams Mountain Men seek return to local roots
- Pittman Valley man arrested for possession of child pornography
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: