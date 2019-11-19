Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Vikings players and coaches

I took the opportunity to attend the recent state championship football game between Williams and Superior at Coronado High School this past Saturday, Nov. 16. The Vikings looked well prepared (well-coached), and they were very physical in their 35-20 victory over the Panthers.

It was a real joy for me to see them hoist that gold ball over their heads at mid-field after the game. It wasn't easy, and the Vikes, being human, made some mistakes that kept the game close until the very end. The victory, however, went to the better team. All the hours of practice, lifting, studying film, studying English (staying eligible), and commitment to a common cause gave this mountain community a form of euphoria that can't be bought. This is one of those great things in life you have to EARN and work hard to get. Kudos to all you Vikings and coaches for a job well done.

I was equally impressed with the crowds from both communities being there for their sons, grandsons, brothers, and possibly boyfriends. I coached in Williams years ago and always loved the community of small town high school sports. The rural communities of Arizona at last night's game would have dwarfed the homecoming crowds of many of the larger schools in the Valley of the Sun. I was astonished to see the amount of participation by the students with a full compliment of players, a great cheer squad, and a pretty darn good band from such a small school. Your band leader never stopped working the entire game — what an inspiration she must be for your kids.

I have attended about 10 high school games this year from 6A to 1A, and I had more fun last night than all the other games combined. I just hope all you rural dwellers never forget how lucky you are to be in Williams and your kids are growing up in that atmosphere. It was very gratifying to me to have many of my former players, students, and colleagues take the time to find me and say, hello. Those of you who took the time made all those years of teaching and coaching well worth it.

Rich Hoyt

Surprise, Arizona