OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Nov. 19
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter to the editor: Annual holiday dinner takes place Dec. 8

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 3:23 p.m.

Another year has gone by and we have started work on the 17th annual Williams Community Holiday Dinner. With help from volunteers and service clubs, we are planning the holiday dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Williams Elementary-Middle School.

Last year we served more than 400 meals.

This event can only be successful with help from our service groups, volunteers and community support. Again this year, we will be serving ham, turkey and all the trimmings. We will also have bicycle raffles and all children under 12 will receive a gift from Santa.

We would appreciate any help you or your club can give us to help keep this event going for those in need, especially during the holidays. Can you help us again make this a truly wonderful Christmas for our community?

If you have any questions, contact Bud or Barbara Parenteau at (928) 635-4393 or Judy Maeda at (928) 635-9028.

Sincerely,

Bud Parenteau

Kiwanis Club of Williams

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Community Dinner returns to Williams Dec. 10
Williams Community Holiday Dinner set for Dec. 15
Community holiday dinner set for Dec. 16 at Doc Holliday's
Community spirit runs strong in Williams
Guest column: Annual community holiday dinner is for everyone

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites