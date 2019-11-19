Letter to the editor: Annual holiday dinner takes place Dec. 8

Another year has gone by and we have started work on the 17th annual Williams Community Holiday Dinner. With help from volunteers and service clubs, we are planning the holiday dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Williams Elementary-Middle School.

Last year we served more than 400 meals.

This event can only be successful with help from our service groups, volunteers and community support. Again this year, we will be serving ham, turkey and all the trimmings. We will also have bicycle raffles and all children under 12 will receive a gift from Santa.

We would appreciate any help you or your club can give us to help keep this event going for those in need, especially during the holidays. Can you help us again make this a truly wonderful Christmas for our community?

If you have any questions, contact Bud or Barbara Parenteau at (928) 635-4393 or Judy Maeda at (928) 635-9028.

Sincerely,

Bud Parenteau

Kiwanis Club of Williams