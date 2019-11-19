Kiwanian of the Year Rick Kleck
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 4:14 p.m.
Rick Kleck was named Kiwanian of the Year by Kiwanis members Nov. 6.
Kleck was recognized for the work he has contributed to the club and for the community including organizing the annual winter coat drive and cooking during club fundraising events. Kleck has been a member of the club since 2013.
