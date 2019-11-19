Community Calendar: Week of Nov. 20

Donations sought for fox for children

Felix the Fox will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 8. Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $25 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute the foxes to every child in attendance. Quinn, an Avon representative, has organized the fundraiser for 13 years. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 600-4416. Donations can also be mailed to Quinn at 106 S. 9th St., Williams, Az. 86046 or dropped off at Banker's Real Estate in Williams.

Northwoods Church Christmas Bazaar Dec. 7

Northwoods Church will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Vendors are still needed and concessions and raffles will be available. More information is available by contacting (928) 380-2681.

Kids art class Nov. 23

A children's art class will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Old Trails True Value in Williams.

St. John's to host special concerts each week in December

St. Johns' Church will be hosting special music each Sunday of December to celebrate the coming of the holidays at 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 will feature The Sweet Adelines of Prescott; Dec. 8 will feature NAU Mar y Sol Mariachi Band; Dec. 15 will feature Lessons and Carols and Dec. 22 will feature Williams High School students. The concerts are free and open to the public.

SAVE-MTR annual enchilada sale begins

Animal rescue group SAVE-MTR is having their annual enchilada fundraising sale. Chickn enchiladas are $15, and cheese are $10 and cheese and onion $10. Orders need to be received by Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. The orders must be picked up between 10 a.m. and noon. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Sultana Theatre. Anyone wanting to place an order can call Marie Johnson at (480)205-7915.

16th annual Holiday Craft Show Nov. 30

Buy gifts from 30 vendors and have pictures taken with your pets, family and friends during the 16th annual Holiday Craft Show Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in Williams. All proceeds will benefit SAVE- Meant to Rescue.

Annual community dinner takes place in Ash Fork Nov. 23

Ash Fork American Legion Post 57 will host its annual community dinner from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Additionally, the Legion invites the community to join them for bar bingo every Tuesday night, startsing at 6 p.m. Meals are served every Friday night starting at 5 p.m. American Legion Robert Fulton Post 57 is located at the corner of Maple and Third Street in Ash Fork.

Christmas parade applications now available

Applications for the 2019 Williams Christmas Light Parade are now available. This year's theme is "Christmas Memories." The parade takes place Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. along Route 66.

Applications can be picked up at the Williams-Grand Canyon News, Williams Public Library and Williams Visitor Center. Entries are due this week. More information is available from Pimi Barrozo-Bennett at (928) 853-7784 or pimi.bennett@yahoo.com.

Class of 2021 Fundraiser

The Williams High School class of 2021 is hosting a fundraiser. Rehab & Relax Massage Therapy in Williams is donating a gift certificate for a 90 minute massage. The class of 2021 is raffling tickets through the WUSD booster club. The drawing will be at the basketball senior night. Tickets are $5 or six for $25. Tickets are available at all home games. Contact Cindy Sutton at (562)714-0404 for more information.

KidStuff Swap at WEMS

Williams Elementary-Middle School will be hosting a community-wide Kid-Stuff Swap event Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. – noon at the WEMS gym. This is a free opportunity to drop off “Kid Stuff” that is too small and/or pick up new “Kid Stuff.” Families can drop off kid’s clothing (ages 0-18), sports equipment, toys/games and kids furniture the week of Dec. 2-5 or the morning of the Dec. 7 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Need a fishing license?

Juniper Creek Outdoors, Mountain Man Merchantile and Saya 66 Gas station can issue AZGFD fishing and hunting licenses. Juniper Creek is located at 419 N Grand Canyon Blvd. Their number is (928) 635-4401. Mountain Man Mercantile is located at 400 West Route 66. Their number is (602) 402-7936. Saya’s Route 66 Gas Station, 102 South First Street, their phone number is (928) 635-1072.

The preferred method of obtaining a fishing license is to go online at www.azgfd.comlicense.

American Legion Auxiliary food and clothing drive

The American Legion Auxiliary is having a food and clothing drive through the next two months. Food and clothing donations will be collected at the American Legion Hall at 425 W. Grant Avenue. More information is available by contacting Darlene at (805) 705-6698 or Carolyn at (602) 677-2561.

Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12 class pass is $105 and for locals, their first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S.Third Street More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

North Country offering WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment.

All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.