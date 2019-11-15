Teacher of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year nominations extended

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The eighth annual Coconino County 2020 Teacher of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year Award nominations have been extended to 5 p.m. on Nov. 18.



Superintendent Tommy Lewis formally invites the public to nominate outstanding teachers in Coconino County. Nomination forms can be found on the Superintendent’s website at www.coconino.az.gov/celebrate.

The awards are a distinguished countywide event created to celebrate, honor and recognize full- time teachers from pre-kindergarten - twelfth grade.

Teachers must be nominated or self-nominated to be considered for either award. If nominated, teachers submit a detailed essay application with letters of support. A panel of five judges will score the applications using a rubric and discussion to determine the top six candidates in each category. The top six candidates will then be interviewed. Judges will score the interviews with another rubric to determine the three finalists in each category.

All finalists will be recognized at the awards event in the spring and will receive cash prizes. The Teacher of the Year will receive an automatic nomination for the Arizona Teacher of the Year Award and various other prizes. The event is made possible through sponsorships by businesses and community members

More information is available from the School Superintendent’s Office at (928) 679-8070.