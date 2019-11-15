Book review: Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State by Roger Naylo

"Coyote paid me no mind. He was just going about his coyote business when he crossed the trail 50 yards ahead, giving me a sideways glance and a tongue wag,” Author Roger Naylor continues, “The low slant of morning sun bathed the landscape in a creamy, dreamy light.”

Writing skill such as this, along with vivid photographs are the way Naylor takes you with him as he explores interesting and picturesque places in his wonderful latest book, Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State.

While his words and photos give great views and an historic understanding of the “amazing places” he writes about, his advice about each place is invaluable–how and when to go; resources and amenities available there, such as camping and picnicking, swimming, fees; a brief history of the area; trails to travel; nearby attractions and events; maps, mileage and more.

“State parks provide the same kind of experience found in national parks,” Naylor tells us, “except that it feels more intimate, less hurried.”

He also includes a remarkable variety of places to visit: For those not interested in hiking and being out in nature, he offers vivid glimpses into such places as Riordan Mansion in Flagstaff, Jerome State Historic Park, Tubac Presidio State Historic Park or Granite Hotshot Memorial State Park, among others. For hikers and those looking for adventure, he offers places such as Dead Horse Ranch, Red Rock State Park, Kartchner Cavern State Park or Buckskin Mountain State Park, and others. Buckskin Mountain State Park is also of special interest to those who like to adventure near water, as are Patagonia Lake State Park, Roper Island State Park and several others.

Roger Naylor will be at the Peregrine Book Company with his new book 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Come hear him talk about his own adventures at these places, ask questions–and pick up a copy of this book that is not to be missed!