Williams 911: week of Nov. 13

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service between Nov. 3-8 (among others) —

• Officers were contacted by male who shot bull elk, game and fish called and took over;

• Officers took in found property at Safeway;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers stopped car loaded with nine teenagers, seven of the juveniles were arrested and released to parents for underage consumption of alcohol, charges pending through juvenile;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property at Santa Fe Dam;

• Officers took theft report on Oak;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to 16 tourist left by tour bus at Clover Hill;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Carls JR, unhappy customer civil matter;

• Officers took theft report on Meade;

• Officers arrested a female for DUI on Route 66 after she was stopped for swerving and almost hit several parked cars;

• Officers responded to domestic at Subway, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Franklin, male arrested for assault;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers responded to gun shots on First Street, nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Third Street and Route 66, subject fled area upon officers arrival;

• Officers responded to an alarm at Golf Course;

• Officers responded to an assault at Canyon Club, victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Sheridan;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to panic alarm on Seventh Street, accidently hit by employee;

• Officers conducted public assist on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Highway 64 and I-40 overpass;

• Officers arrested a male for a valid warrant on Route 66;

• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers took report of possible child molest, turned over to detective;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Newton;

• Officers responded to I-40 to assist DPS and Yavapai Sheriff’s Office with stolen vehicle;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Slagel;

• Officers took report of lost property at Safeway;

• Officers responded to loud music on Taber and Sherman, nothing found or heard in area;

• Officers investigated a minor injury accident on Lakeview Drive, one driver cited;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at Cuerton Park, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to dog attack on other dog at Buckskinner, turned over to ACO;

• Officers assisted with civil matter on Grant;

• Officers responded to local hotel that locked out guest from room and no one was at hotel, guest had to wait until clerk showed up to hotel and then they were able to retrieve their belongings;

• Officers took in found property at Clover Hill;

• Officers responded to an intoxicated subject walking in and out of traffic on Seventh Street and Grant, subject not found;

• Officers responded to semi-truck blocking driveway on Grand Canyon Boulevard, truck moved;

• Officers took report of lost/stolen rings from local hotel;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Fourth Street;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Route 66 near Mustang, subjects playing pokeman;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted female with multiple sclerosis get up off floor, no injuries;

• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at middle school, subject not found;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Piping Rock;

• Officers responded to gun shots on Airport, nothing found in area;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;

• Officers responded to two-year-old locked in car on Grant, officers opened door;

• Officers responded to juvenile fight at Santa Fe Dam, subjects fled area;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Homestead, handled on scene;

• Officers took run a way report on Quarter Horse, subject returned home and

Officers issued 8 citations and gave out 37 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.