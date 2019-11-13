OFFERS
More than 6,000 permit-tags remain for 2020 spring hunts

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website. (Stock photo)

Originally Published: November 13, 2019 12:40 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2020 spring draw still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for javelina or turkey.

2020 Spring Hunting Regulations for Arizona Game and Fish Department

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. A total of 6,097 leftover hunt permit-tags are available for the following hunts:

• 2,018 general javelina

• 2,032 archery-only javelina

• 1,699 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina

• 235 youth-only javelina

• 99 general turkey

• 14 youth-only turkey

Hunters can apply on a “first come, first served” basis one of two ways:

• Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, paper applications will be accepted — by mail only. Mail completed applications to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.

• Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, completed paper applications can be brought to any department office statewide, at which time a hunt permit-tag will be issued “over the counter.”

More information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, legal methods of take, and bag limits, view the “2020 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison and Bear Hunt Draw Information” booklet online, or call (602) 942-3000.

Information provided by AZGFD

