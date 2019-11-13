More than 6,000 permit-tags remain for 2020 spring hunts
PHOENIX — Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2020 spring draw still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for javelina or turkey.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. A total of 6,097 leftover hunt permit-tags are available for the following hunts:
• 2,018 general javelina
• 2,032 archery-only javelina
• 1,699 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina
• 235 youth-only javelina
• 99 general turkey
• 14 youth-only turkey
Hunters can apply on a “first come, first served” basis one of two ways:
• Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, paper applications will be accepted — by mail only. Mail completed applications to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.
• Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, completed paper applications can be brought to any department office statewide, at which time a hunt permit-tag will be issued “over the counter.”
More information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, legal methods of take, and bag limits, view the “2020 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison and Bear Hunt Draw Information” booklet online, or call (602) 942-3000.
Information provided by AZGFD
