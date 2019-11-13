OFFERS
All-region: Vikings make the list

Williams Viking running back Chance Pearson was selected as the 1A North Player of the Year. Lady Vike Meagan Ford was selected as the 1A Central Defensive Player of the Year. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

mugshot photo
By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 10:16 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Vikings Head Coach Jeff Brownlee and Lady Vikes volleyball coach Connie Stevens were selected as the 1A Region Coaches of the Year for 2019.

Brownlee led the Vikings to the semifinals of the 1A State football championships, and Stevens led the Lady Vikes to the second round of the state playoffs.

For the second year, running back Chance Pearson was selected as the 1A North Player of the Year. Luis Lara-Arredondo was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year, and Alex Garrett as the Offensive Player of the Year.

Lady Vike Meagan Ford was selected as the 1A Central Defensive Player of the Year.

photo

Luis Lara-Arredondo (left) was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year and Alex Garrett (right) was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Vikings football team filled numerous slots on region teams this year.

The following were selected to the All-Region 1st Team: David Lozano defensive back/placekicker, Mario Vazquez defensive back, Dorian Ayala defensive lineman, John Bryant defensive lineman, Alex Garrett linebacker, Xavier Leonet offensive lineman, Caesar Santana offensive lineman, Blake Smith punt returner and Kolby Payne quarterback.

The following were selected to the All-Region 2nd Team: Jesse Hernandez defensive back, Xavier Leonet defensive lineman, Cody Jensen linebacker, James Eischen offensive lineman and Angel Ayala tight end/receiver.

Preston Ford, Nick Gutierrez and Drew Logan were honorable mention.

For volleyball, the All-Region 1st Team included: Madi Olson setter, Loren Chism hitter/middle blocker and Shaelee Echeverria hitter/middle blocker

Ash Fork’s Evelyn Acosta was also selected to All-Region 1st team as hitter/middle blocker.

All-Region 2nd team included: Sydnee Mortensen hitter/middle blocker, Ashlynn Kennelly hitter/middle blocker and Bridgette Hernandez setter.

Ash Fork’s McKenna Redig hitter/middle blocker and Paola Acosta setter were also selected to the All-Region 2nd team. Paola Ayala and Brittanie Cauthen were honorable mention.

