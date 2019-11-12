OFFERS
WHS Senior spotlight: Xavier Leonet

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 3:23 p.m.

Xavier Leonet is a senior at Williams High School. He has been attending school in Williams since preschool.

Xavier has played basketball and football for the Vikings. He plays offensive and defensive lineman for the Vikings.

Xavier said Jeff Brownlee and Tad Wygal have been encouraging to him at the high school.

He said his favorite classes at the high school are P.E., math and his last two years of science classes with Mrs. Alexander. He also enjoyed his classes with Mrs. Montgomery.

His best memories of high school are traveling to state the last four years with the football team.

After graduation Xavier plans to stay in Williams for awhile. He plans to work.

If he took a road trip somewhere he would take Sean Scott, Cameron Bashem, Judy Dara, David Lozano, Kolby Payne, Mario Vazquez and Angel Ayala.

