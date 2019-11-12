WHS Senior spotlight: Xavier Leonet
Xavier Leonet is a senior at Williams High School. He has been attending school in Williams since preschool.
Xavier has played basketball and football for the Vikings. He plays offensive and defensive lineman for the Vikings.
Xavier said Jeff Brownlee and Tad Wygal have been encouraging to him at the high school.
He said his favorite classes at the high school are P.E., math and his last two years of science classes with Mrs. Alexander. He also enjoyed his classes with Mrs. Montgomery.
His best memories of high school are traveling to state the last four years with the football team.
After graduation Xavier plans to stay in Williams for awhile. He plans to work.
If he took a road trip somewhere he would take Sean Scott, Cameron Bashem, Judy Dara, David Lozano, Kolby Payne, Mario Vazquez and Angel Ayala.
- Private train charters now offered by Grand Canyon Railway
- Georgia man rescued, arrested near Welch Road in Williams
- Not a typical day in the woods: Local hunting guide, Kevin Overfield has a run-in with a rattlesnake
- Williams 911: Week of Nov. 6
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- WHS Senior spotlight: Joseph Saldana
- Vikings cruise to semifinals; Lady Vikes head to state
- WHS Senior spotlight: Emily Ramirez
- Never stop learning: Harry Robertson on life as an aviator, inventor and teacher (Part I)
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
- NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill
- Private train charters now offered by Grand Canyon Railway
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Georgia man rescued, arrested near Welch Road in Williams
- Ash Fork Elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: