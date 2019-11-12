WHS Senior spotlight: Sean Scott
Sean Scott is a senior at Williams High School. He has been attending school in Williams since eighth grade.
Sean has been in the band and plays on the football team. He has been a lineman and now he plays defensive end.
Sean said that Ms. Carlyle had a big impact on his education at WHS>
“She was kind of like a mom to me,” he said.
Sean also said Mr. Brownlee has been a good role model and has inspired him to pursue law enforcement after high school.
For classes, Sean said he favorites have been Mr. Lee’s science classes, and his law enforcement and auto classes.
After graduation Sean plans to join the Army and hopes to do tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. When he returns he would like to be a police officer in Los Angeles and work on a gang unit or SWAT.
Sean said his greatest memories of high school are times with the football team.
If he went on a road trip he would take Xavier Leonet, Cameron Bashem and other friends.
“Xavier is the life of the party,” he said
- Private train charters now offered by Grand Canyon Railway
- Georgia man rescued, arrested near Welch Road in Williams
- Not a typical day in the woods: Local hunting guide, Kevin Overfield has a run-in with a rattlesnake
- Williams 911: Week of Nov. 6
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- WHS Senior spotlight: Joseph Saldana
- Vikings cruise to semifinals; Lady Vikes head to state
- WHS Senior spotlight: Emily Ramirez
- Never stop learning: Harry Robertson on life as an aviator, inventor and teacher (Part I)
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
- NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill
- Private train charters now offered by Grand Canyon Railway
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Georgia man rescued, arrested near Welch Road in Williams
- Ash Fork Elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: