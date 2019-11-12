National Wild Turkey Federation offers $1,000 scholarship to high school senior

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Northern Arizona Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) local scholarship will be awarded to a qualified applicant, who will receive $250 from the state chapter and a $750 match from the local, northern Arizona Chapter for a total of $1,000.



An additional $1,000 could be earned if the applicant has the best application in the state and an additional $10,000 if chosen as the best applicant nationally.

NWTF is one of the most active conservation organizations in the state, hosting a highly successful banquet every spring for the past 30-plus years to raise money for wild turkey habitat conservation, research and other programs.

What many people do not know, especially students and their parents, is that scholarships are available from the NWTF for graduating high school seniors attending Coconino and Navajo County high schools and charter schools.

The Dr. James Earl Kennamer Academic scholarship program is part of the NWTF’s Five-Star program. Applicants for the scholarship must be members of the NWTF and are judged on their scholastic achievements, leadership abilities, community involvement and commitment to conservation and the preservation of our hunting heritage.

The NWTF knows that helping young people pursue their education and achieve their goals are important steps toward having leaders to conserve our nation’s land, water and wildlife resources in the future. To help the next generation of conservation leaders continue their education, NWTF makes over $500,000 in scholarships available to high school seniors each year.

Local applications can be sent to The Northern Arizona Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Attn: Scott Talboom, 356 Dine, Flagstaff, AZ, 86005. To contact the local chapter by phone contact Talboom at (928) 699-4008 or by email at taladvert928@gmail.com Applications that are not complete will not be considered, no exceptions.

More information or to download the application is available at http://www.nwtf.org/resource-library/detail/jakes-scholarship-application.

About the Northern Arizona Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation

The Northern Arizona Chapter of The Northern Arizona Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is dedicated to wildlife conservation in northern Arizona and promoting safe family outdoor activities for youth and all family members. In addition to habitat and wildlife preservation, the organization sponsors youth hunting education programs and an annual mentor guided hunt in the Spring for junior hunters, working closely with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and other sponsors to promote conservation and our hunting heritage.



Information provided by Northern Arizona Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation