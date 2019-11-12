Miss Williams pageant returns this May

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A new reign of queens and princesses is about to be introduced with the revival of the popular Miss Williams beauty pageant.

The 2020 Miss Williams Pageant is being coordinated by Raina Lee Marshall and will be held in May. In addition to the Miss Williams Pageant, Marshall is also coordinating a Miss Firecracker Pageant to be held July 4 and Miss Rock-a-Route 66 Pageant which will be held in September.



Past Miss Williams Route 66 winners include Sherry Duffy, Connie Brooks, Erin Lily Macks and April Zicopoulos.

All of the pageants are open to females of all ages.

“Yup, that’s right 0-99 years old,” Marshall said. “I want the entire family out for the day and having a great time.”

For those interested in entering the pageant, Marshall said they should consider personal presence.

“Eye contact and personality is a huge factor in this pageant,” she said. “These ladies will be representing the pageant in the community. We need to have ladies that will represent the pageant, the city and themselves proudly.”

A practice night will be held prior to the pageant. All contestants are encouraged to attend.

Contestants can obtain sponsors and are encouraged to do so as sponsors can help to defer the cost of the pageant for participants. There are two packages that participants can choose between when entering the contest. Package A is beauty only (includes a program book) and costs $75. Package B is beauty, mini optionals, photogenic (and a program book) and costs $150.



Other options for contestants who would like to get onstage to compete for additional titles include denim diva, talent and front/back/character for the program book. There will be two free special titles as well. There are no additional costs to enter special title categories.

“This pageant enforces family values and total sportsmanship,” Marshall said.



Marshall has been directing beauty pageants in southern California for over 26 years. She has been a spectator, coach, a mommy-with-biting-nails-waiting-for-results, a judge and a pageant director. She previously owned Miss Indio, Miss Palm Desert, Miss Indian Wells, Miss La Qunita, Miss Greater Cathedral City, Miss Thousand Palms, Miss Sky Valley, Miss Desert Hot Springs, Miss Constellation, Miss Desert Cities, Royal Dream, Desert Star, Miss Firecracker and California Beauties pageants.

“I am also the lifetime reigning Mrs. Palm Springs and Elegant Miss Morongo Basin queen,” she said. “I have the most amazing memories of entering pageants and as a pageant air and love watching the girls get up onstage; scared to death and by the end of the pageant they are walking around with poise and grace.”

Pageant admission will be $5. This fee will help with pageant costs including advertising and program books. Pageant be held at the Sultana Theater in Williams.

Marshall would like to invite previous Williams’ royalty, who would like to assist or contribute to the pageant, to contact her for details.

More information about the pageants is available from Marshall at (760) 288-5662 or interested parties can pick up entry forms and a handbook at The Little Chicken Spot, located behind the Sultana Bar at 106 South 3rd Street in Williams.