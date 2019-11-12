OFFERS
Letter to the editor: Williams has some wonderful people

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 3:07 p.m.

My husband and I recently visited the Grand Canyon area and stayed in Williams for two nights. We found the city quaint, welcoming and fun. We would like to share one particular experience.

One morning we entered Anna’s Place (Grand Canyon Café) for breakfast and although there were a row of empty tables we were told they weren’t available as the waitress was setting up for a large party coming in.

A woman sitting by herself invited us to join her at her table. (I must tell you she’s a jewel among you). She was so cordial and we were so comfortable with the conversation as it flowed back and forth. You see, she hasn’t had an easy trek thru life but she has succeeded thru determination and hard work. As her story unfolded I found myself in awe of her strength and love of life.

Her food came first and since she was headed off to work she had to leave before we were finished. Much to our surprise, she gifted us with more than her presence. (Rest assured I will pay it forward). She was truly a joy to be around and her unexpected generosity warmed our hearts.

Williams, Arizona, you have been blessed with the presence of Carol West. Love her well.

Susie

Denver, Colorado

