Tue, Nov. 12
Honoring Williams veterans: a tribute at Monument Park

Williams honored community and nationwide veterans with two ceremonies at Monument Park Nov. 11. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

Williams honored community and nationwide veterans with two ceremonies at Monument Park Nov. 11. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 10:44 a.m.

Williams honored community and nationwide veterans with two ceremonies at Monument Park Nov. 11.

A crowd watches the Veteran's Day ceremony at Monument Park Nov. 11. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

During the ceremony, the American Legion Cordova Post 13 posted the colors and the Williams Auxilliary presented a wreath in honor of those who served.

