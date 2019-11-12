Guest column: Health insurance marketplace now open

I'm reaching out with an important health care update. The annual Open Enrollment period to purchase insurance from the Marketplace runs from Nov.1 to Dec. 15.

During this time, you can review your existing coverage, compare insurance plans, or enroll for new coverage for 2020.

For 2020 coverage, premiums for plans available through the ACA have dropped nationwide in Arizona, the average premium costs 6% less than it did last year.

Additionally this year, more insurers will sell plans on the federally-run exchange, and most people who purchase coverage are eligible for a subsidy to help cover the cost of premiums.

What is Marketplace Open Enrollment?

If you do not have health insurance through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, or CHIP, Marketplace Open Enrollment can help you get covered. Under the Affordable Care Act, those who qualify can apply for coverage on Healthcare.gov between Nov.1 and Dec. 15. This is when folks can not only enroll but change their existing plans to better meet their needs.

How can I apply for coverage through the Marketplace?

Starting Nov. 1, you can apply any way that works for you:

• Online

• By phone

• With in-person help

• With a mail-in, paper application

• Through an agent or broker

• Through certified enrollment partner websites

What items do I need to complete my application?

Healthcare.gov has a checklist available listing all necessary items for those applying for coverage.

What if I am unable to enroll before the December 15 deadline?

See if you qualify for Special Enrollment Period that would allow you to make changes after this date.

For Spanish speakers, CuidadoDeSalud.gov is a Spanish language platform of HealthCare.gov.

If you have questions or need assistance, my staff can direct you to appropriate local resources. Please don't hesitate to contact one of my district offices to connect with a caseworker.