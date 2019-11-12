Escaped Arizona prison inmate caught

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Department of Corrections officials say a minimum-custody inmate who walked away from an off-site work crew in Casa Grande is back in custody.

They say 38-year-old Joshua Speedling walked away from the crew at 8 p.m. Nov. 6 and that state and local law enforcement agencies were notified at that time.

The U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force apprehended Speedling on the afternoon of Nov. 7 near Metrocenter Mall in Phoenix.

Corrections officials say Speedling will face new criminal charges and additional prison time.

They say Speedling was sentenced earlier this year to five years in prison on Maricopa County convictions for forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device and a dangerous drug violation.