OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

DPS dispatch center in Flagstaff closes after not filling positions

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 11:05 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona dispatch center has closed after the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) had trouble recruiting employees.

The department announced the closure earlier this year. The last dispatch from the center came in mid-October.

Department spokesman Bart Graves said the center had 29 full-time positions with benefits, about half of which were filled when the decision was made to close.

Some employees retired or left the job. Two transferred to Phoenix.

The dispatch center in Flagstaff had served Mohave, Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Apache and Gila counties.

Calls from northern Arizona now will be handled out of dispatch centers in Tucson and Phoenix.

Former employee Suzanne Holbert tells the Arizona Daily Sun she’s worried dispatchers there won’t know the geography as well as workers based in northern Arizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Flagstaff DPS dispatch center announces closure
DPS Trooper injured stopping wrong-way driver on I-40
DPS trooper injured in altercation on US 180
Camp Verde marshal fired for ‘intimidation and fear amongst her subordinates’ report says
State Route 64<br>tragedy hits GC

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites