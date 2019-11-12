DPS dispatch center in Flagstaff closes after not filling positions
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona dispatch center has closed after the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) had trouble recruiting employees.
The department announced the closure earlier this year. The last dispatch from the center came in mid-October.
Department spokesman Bart Graves said the center had 29 full-time positions with benefits, about half of which were filled when the decision was made to close.
Some employees retired or left the job. Two transferred to Phoenix.
The dispatch center in Flagstaff had served Mohave, Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Apache and Gila counties.
Calls from northern Arizona now will be handled out of dispatch centers in Tucson and Phoenix.
Former employee Suzanne Holbert tells the Arizona Daily Sun she’s worried dispatchers there won’t know the geography as well as workers based in northern Arizona.
