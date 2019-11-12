Community Calendar: Week of Nov. 13

Bell ringers needed for the holidays

Bell Ringers are wanted/needed to help collect money for Salvation Army this holiday season. Money is used to assist families in our local communities with heating bills, propane and wood as needed to keep their homes warm. We are encouraging individuals to consider a two hour shift, or groups of several can schedule the entire day if desired. There are several locations to choose from. Bell ringer schedules include the following days: Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Friday Nov. 29 and ending Saturday, Dec. 21. More information is available from Cindy Rioux at (928) 221-3577 or at Hope For The World, 117 W Route 66.

Donations sought for fox for children

Felix the Fox will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 8. Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $25 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute the foxes to every child in attendance. Quinn, an Avon representative, has organized the fundraiser for 13 years. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 600-4416. Donations can also be mailed to Quinn at 106 S. 9th St., Williams, Az. 86046 or dropped off at Banker's Real Estate in Williams.

SAVE-MTR annual enchilada sale begins

Animal rescue group SAVE-MTR is having their annual enchilada fundraising sale. Chickn enchiladas are $15, and cheese are $10 and cheese and onion $10. Orders need to be received by Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. The orders must be picked up between 10 a.m. and noon. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Sultana Theatre. Anyone wanting to place an order can call Marie Johnson at (480)205-7915.

16th annual Holiday Craft Show Nov. 30

Buy gifts from 30 vendors and have pictures taken with your pets, family and friends during the 16th annual Holiday Craft Show Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in Williams. All proceeds will benefit SAVE- Meant to Rescue.

Annual community dinner takes place in Ash Fork Nov. 23

Ash Fork American Legion Post 57 will host its annual community dinner from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Additionally, the Legion invites the community to join them for bar bingo every Tuesday night, startsing at 6 p.m. Meals are served every Friday night starting at 5 p.m. American Legion Robert Fulton Post 57 is located at the corner of Maple and Third Street in Ash Fork.

Christmas parade applications now available

Applications for the 2019 Williams Christmas Light Parade are now available. This year's theme is "Christmas Memories." The parade takes place Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. along Route 66.

Applications can be picked up at the Williams-Grand Canyon News, Williams Public Library and Williams Visitor Center. Entries are due this week. More information is available from Pimi Barrozo-Bennett at (928) 853-7784 or pimi.bennett@yahoo.com .

CDBG public hearing Dec. 12

A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Williams City Hall to gather citizen input on the use of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The city is expected to receive approximately $328,340 in FY20 federal CDBG funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account (RA). The city also intends to apply for up to $300,000 in FY19 or FY20 CDBG funds from the State Special Projects (SSP) account. CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight, or address urgent need.

Class of 2021 Fundraiser

The Williams High School class of 2021 is hosting a fundraiser. Rehab & Relax Massage Therapy in Williams is donating a gift certificate for a 90 minute massage. The class of 2021 is raffling tickets through the WUSD booster club. The drawing will be at the basketball senior night. Tickets are $5 or six for $25. Tickets are available at all home games. Contact Cindy Sutton at (562)714-0404 for more information.

KidStuff Swap at WEMS

Williams Elementary-Middle School will be hosting a community-wide Kid-Stuff Swap event Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. – noon at the WEMS gym. This is a free opportunity to drop off “Kid Stuff” that is too small and/or pick up new “Kid Stuff.” Families can drop off kid’s clothing (ages 0-18), sports equipment, toys/games and kids furniture the week of Dec. 2-5 or the morning of the Dec. 7 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Need a fishing license?

Juniper Creek Outdoors, Mountain Man Merchantile and Saya 66 Gas station can issue AZGFD fishing and hunting licenses. Juniper Creek is located at 419 N Grand Canyon Blvd. Their number is (928) 635-4401. Mountain Man Mercantile is located at 400 West Route 66. Their number is (602) 402-7936. Saya’s Route 66 Gas Station, 102 South First Street, their phone number is (928) 635-1072. The preferred method of obtaining a fishing license is to go online at www.azgfd.comlicense.