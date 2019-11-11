Governor Ducey recognizes Veterans Day

Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement in honor of Veterans Day:

“Today is about America’s brave defenders. Those who wore the uniform and made our freedom and security their personal responsibility. They swore oaths to support and defend our Constitution, and they pledged their lives, if necessary, to carry out that noble cause,” he said. “With blood, sweat and sacrifice, they answered the call to defend our nation — what President Lincoln called, “the last best hope of earth.” And through their service, they helped preserve for this generation and all generations to come the sacred liberties and freedoms we hold dear.”

“Today, Arizona expresses its sincere appreciation to the brave men and women who served in our nation’s military — and the more than 600,000 who call our state home,” Ducey added. “To the veterans of the United States of America, we owe you a debt we could never repay. Thank you and God Bless.”