Williams 911: Week of Nov. 6

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers were contacted by male who shot bull elk, game and fish called and took over;

• Officers took in found property at Safeway;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers stopped car loaded with nine teenagers, seven of the juveniles were arrested and released to parents for underage consumption of alcohol, charges pending through juvenile;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property at Santa Fe Dam;

• Officers responded to 16 tourist left by tour bus at Clover Hill;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Carls Jr., unhappy customer civil matter;

• Officers took theft report on Meade;

• Officers arrested a female for DUI on RT66 after she was stopped for swerving and almost hit several parked cars;

• Officers responded to domestic at Subway, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Franklin, male arrested for assault;;

• Officers responded to gun shots on First Street nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Third and Route 66, subject fled area upon officers arrival;

• Officers responded to an assault at Canyon Club, victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution;

• Officers responded to panic alarm on Seventh Street, accidentally hit by employee;

• Officers conducted public assist on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on 64 and I-40 overpass;

• Officers arrested a male for a valid warrant on Route 66;

• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers took report of possible child molest, turned over to detective;

• Officers responded to I-40 to assist DPS and Yavapai SO with stolen vehicle;

• Officers dealt with transient on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Highway 64 at Kaibab Lake;

• Officers responded to juvenile with alcohol on Seventh Street;

• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to possible child abuse on Sixth Street, under investigation.

See a list of calls at www.williamsnews.com