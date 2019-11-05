Williams 911: Week of Nov. 6
The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers were contacted by male who shot bull elk, game and fish called and took over;
• Officers took in found property at Safeway;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;
• Officers stopped car loaded with nine teenagers, seven of the juveniles were arrested and released to parents for underage consumption of alcohol, charges pending through juvenile;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers took in found property at Santa Fe Dam;
• Officers responded to 16 tourist left by tour bus at Clover Hill;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Carls Jr., unhappy customer civil matter;
• Officers took theft report on Meade;
• Officers arrested a female for DUI on RT66 after she was stopped for swerving and almost hit several parked cars;
• Officers responded to domestic at Subway, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Franklin, male arrested for assault;;
• Officers responded to gun shots on First Street nothing found in area;
• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Third and Route 66, subject fled area upon officers arrival;
• Officers responded to an assault at Canyon Club, victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution;
• Officers responded to panic alarm on Seventh Street, accidentally hit by employee;
• Officers conducted public assist on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on 64 and I-40 overpass;
• Officers arrested a male for a valid warrant on Route 66;
• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;
• Officers took report of possible child molest, turned over to detective;
• Officers responded to I-40 to assist DPS and Yavapai SO with stolen vehicle;
• Officers dealt with transient on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Highway 64 at Kaibab Lake;
• Officers responded to juvenile with alcohol on Seventh Street;
• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers responded to possible child abuse on Sixth Street, under investigation.
See a list of calls at www.williamsnews.com
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Private train charters now offered by Grand Canyon Railway
- The World Famous Sultana: 60 years of ale and entertainment
- Williams Christmas festivities kick-off Nov. 30
- Kaibab Forest accepting comments for Elk Ridge Ski Area in Williams through Nov. 8
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Eat, drink and be scary: Halloween events galore in Williams
- Update: Kaibab Forest accepting comments for Elk Ridge Ski Area through Nov. 7
- Breast Cancer Awareness: Pink Day at the Train
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- John Moore announces run for U.S. House of Representatives
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill
- Rescue mission withdraws from Parks property purchase
- Ash Fork Elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: